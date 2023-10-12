Menu

Crime

Hate crime unit investigating after incident at Toronto Jewish school

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 4:45 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Three arrests have been made after an incident at a Jewish school in Toronto on Thursday, police say.

Toronto police said it happened at around 12:32 p.m. at the Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto, which is in the Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Police said there was a report of three males at the school who were told to leave by security.

Threats were then made to the school, police said.

Officers searched the area and three suspects were arrested. Toronto police’s hate crime unit is now investigating.

Police didn’t detail the nature of the threats.

The incident came shortly after Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw said his force has been directed to “ensure a high-visibility presence of officers across the city” following community safety concerns due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Story continues below advertisement

— with a file from Gabby Rodrigues

