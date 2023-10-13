Suspect charged in Horse Lake First Nation homicide: Beaverlodge RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Horse Lake First Nation has died and another resident from the reserve has been charged with second-degree murder after a homicide investigation by the RCMP’s major crimes unit.

On Oct. 8, Beaverlodge RCMP received a call from EMS saying they were taking a man who was injured under suspicious circumstances in Horse Lake First Nation to the hospital.

Police say the victim, a 47-year-old resident of Horse Lake First Nation, died at the hospital.

The major crimes unit took over the investigation, in collaboration with Beaverlodge RCMP, the Western Alberta District general investigation section and the Grande Prairie forensic identification unit.

Carmon Ferguson a 36-year-old resident of Horse Lake First Nation, was charged with second-degree murder.

Ferguson remains in police custody. His next court appearance is slated for Oct. 16 at the Alberta court of justice in Grande Prairie.