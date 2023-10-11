Edmonton homicide detectives investigate man’s death south of Whyte Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide section is investigating a man’s death south of Whyte Avenue on Wednesday that they have deemed to be suspicious.

Police said they were called to a weapons complaint at an apartment building in the area of 106th Street and 80th Avenue at about 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained life-threatening injuries. They said paramedics attended to the man but he died of his injuries at the scene.

Police had taped off an area near the back alley behind the apartment building.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

Police said an autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

