Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton homicide detectives investigate man’s death south of Whyte Avenue

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 5:25 pm
The Edmonton Police Service's homicide section is investigating a man's death south of Whyte Avenue on Wednesday that they have deemed to be suspicious. Police said they were called to a weapons complaint at an apartment building in the area of 106 Street and 80 Avenue at about 10 a.m. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Police Service's homicide section is investigating a man's death south of Whyte Avenue on Wednesday that they have deemed to be suspicious. Police said they were called to a weapons complaint at an apartment building in the area of 106 Street and 80 Avenue at about 10 a.m. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide section is investigating a man’s death south of Whyte Avenue on Wednesday that they have deemed to be suspicious.

Police said they were called to a weapons complaint at an apartment building in the area of 106th Street and 80th Avenue at about 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained life-threatening injuries. They said paramedics attended to the man but he died of his injuries at the scene.

Police had taped off an area near the back alley behind the apartment building.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

Police said an autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices