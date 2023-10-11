Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Major police presence seen at west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday morning

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 10:26 am
A major police presence was seen at a west Edmonton apartment building early Wednesday morning and part of the residence was taped off by officers. The police presence was in the area of 156 Street and 100 Avenue. View image in full screen
A major police presence was seen at a west Edmonton apartment building early Wednesday morning and part of the residence was taped off by officers. The police presence was in the area of 156 Street and 100 Avenue. Global News
A major police presence was seen at a west Edmonton apartment building early Wednesday morning and part of the residence was taped off by officers.

The police presence was in the area of 156 Street and 100 Avenue.

At 8 a.m., a Global News crew at the scene said police had yet to say what they were investigating, but saw that a suite had a smashed window.

Earlier in the morning, members of the Edmonton Police Service’s tactical unit were seen in the area with their weapons drawn.

More to come…

