Calgary shooting victim taken to hospital after SUV crashes through wall along 16th Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

A person suffering from a gunshot wound was transported in life-threatening condition following a crash Thursday along 16th Avenue Northeast in Calgary.

Emergency crews responded to an area on the north side of the road, just east of the 36th Street interchange, shortly before 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting and a crash.

An SUV had left the road and crashed into a sound barrier wall, toppling parts of it to the street below in the neighbourhood of Rundle.

A gunshot victim, whose age and gender were not released, was taken by ambulance from the crash scene to hospital.

An investigation is underway into the crash and the shooting. As of Thursday night, police had not released where the shooting occurred or if the victim had been shot inside a moving vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement