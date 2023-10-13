Northumberland Warming Hub to open Oct. 16 at St. Peter’s Church in Cobourg, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Northumberland Warming Hub will have its earliest opening yet, beginning on Oct. 16 at the St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Cobourg, Ont., officials announced Friday.

The hub is a drop-in service for residents experiencing homelessness in need of respite from the cold. Operated by Transition House Shelter, the service will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until the end of April 2024. The church is located at 240 College Street.

Funding for the hub is provided by the municipality, province and Northumberland County.

“We recognize, and are striving to address, the broad spectrum of need among vulnerable residents in our community,” stated Rev. Neil Ellis, Transition House Shelter board chair and acting executive director. “We continue to see capacity within the shelter system, and the Warming Hub will increase this capacity for the winter months. It will ensure an additional safe space is in place where people can take shelter from the cold and access washrooms and light refreshments during the overnight hours.”

Rev. Matthew McMillan of St. Peter’s Church says caring and serving others is a “key tenet of our church community’s mission. We are therefore pleased to once again be partnering in the delivery of this essential service for our community’s most vulnerable residents.”

The hub will be again looking to partner with other local agencies to provide daytime services such as wellness checks, vaccine clinics, crisis intervention, housing search supports, addiction harm-reduction supports and social services.

“The Warming Hub is an important extension of existing supports and resources for unsheltered residents,” said Lisa Horne, Northumberland County director of community and social services. “Based on feedback from community members with lived experience of homelessness, and with increased investments in the 2023 County budget for homelessness system supports, one of our key priorities was to make this service available for the extended period of October to April. We appreciate the collaboration with community partners to make this possible.”

Individuals can access emergency shelter services through Transition House by visiting the shelter at 10 Chapel Street in Cobourg or by calling 905-372-9562.

The Warming Hub is also looking for volunteers. For information, email Transition House Shelter.