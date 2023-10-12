Menu

Crime

N.B. teen charged with manslaughter in death of 11-year-old boy

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 3:20 pm
RCMP say a harge of manslaughter was laid against a 16-year-old boy in connection with the death of the 11-year-old boy in Shippagan, N.B. View image in full screen
RCMP say a harge of manslaughter was laid against a 16-year-old boy in connection with the death of the 11-year-old boy in Shippagan, N.B. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A 16-year-old New Brunswick boy has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of an 11-year-old who was hit in the face with a scooter last year.

According to RCMP, the victim was struck by a kick scooter outside a residence in Shippagan, N.B. on Nov. 3, 2022.

The child was taken to hospital, where it was determined his injuries were serious and possibly life-threatening. He died two days later.

The suspect, who was 15 at the time, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2022.

On Thursday — nearly a year after the assault — RCMP announced the teen had been charged with manslaughter. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

