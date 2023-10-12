Calgary police increase patrols near places of worship

Send this page to someone via email

After hearing concerns from community leaders in light of the Hamas-Israel conflict, the Calgary Police Service has proactively increased patrols near places of worship and “other areas of significance.”

“Through our community partnerships, we have heard that the events in the Middle East are generating fear in Calgary communities. We are working with our partners to monitor the situation locally, nationally and internationally, and continue to work with the community to ensure everyone feels safe,” CPS said in a statement released on Thursday.

“At this time, there is no direct threat to the public in Calgary.”

On Monday, separate rallies were held outside city hall involving pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters. One man who police believed was not connected to either group was taken into custody.

2:09 Rallies held to support Palestine and Israel in Calgary

Police said they are aware other demonstrations are possible in the coming days.

Story continues below advertisement

“With all major planned events and demonstrations, it is standard practice for police to monitor the events, manage public safety, keep the peace and respond to any calls for service accordingly,” CPS said.

CPS reiterated Calgarians rights to feel safe in the community and their commitment to work with groups organizing events that provide a lawful opportunity for demonstrations.

“We police behaviour, not beliefs. Hate-motivated crimes of any kind have no place in our community and we will not tolerate behaviour contrary to the law that is associated with hate speech or harassment.”

Since Saturday’s deadly incursion into Israel by Hamas and Sunday’s declaration of war by the Jewish nation, at least 2,700 lives have been lost on both sides, including at least two Canadians.

–with files from The Associated Press