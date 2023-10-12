Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police increase patrols near places of worship

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 2:43 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE: Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After hearing concerns from community leaders in light of the Hamas-Israel conflict, the Calgary Police Service has proactively increased patrols near places of worship and “other areas of significance.”

“Through our community partnerships, we have heard that the events in the Middle East are generating fear in Calgary communities. We are working with our partners to monitor the situation locally, nationally and internationally, and continue to work with the community to ensure everyone feels safe,” CPS said in a statement released on Thursday.

“At this time, there is no direct threat to the public in Calgary.”

On Monday, separate rallies were held outside city hall involving pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters. One man who police believed was not connected to either group was taken into custody.

Click to play video: 'Rallies held to support Palestine and Israel in Calgary'
Rallies held to support Palestine and Israel in Calgary

Police said they are aware other demonstrations are possible in the coming days.

Story continues below advertisement

“With all major planned events and demonstrations, it is standard practice for police to monitor the events, manage public safety, keep the peace and respond to any calls for service accordingly,” CPS said.

CPS reiterated Calgarians rights to feel safe in the community and their commitment to work with groups organizing events that provide a lawful opportunity for demonstrations.

“We police behaviour, not beliefs. Hate-motivated crimes of any kind have no place in our community and we will not tolerate behaviour contrary to the law that is associated with hate speech or harassment.”

Since Saturday’s deadly incursion into Israel by Hamas and Sunday’s declaration of war by the Jewish nation, at least 2,700 lives have been lost on both sides, including at least two Canadians.

–with files from The Associated Press

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices