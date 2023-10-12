Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian military evacuation flights begin from Israel

By David Baxter Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 9:59 am
Click to play video: 'Israel-Hamas crisis: Canada to fly citizens from Tel Aviv to Athens'
Israel-Hamas crisis: Canada to fly citizens from Tel Aviv to Athens
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada's military will soon start flying Canadian citizens out of Israel from Tel Aviv, amid the brutality of the Israel-Hamas crisis. Mackenzie Gray looks into the logistics of evacuation flights, and why Canadians in Gaza will have a much harder time getting out.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

All eyes are on the Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel on Thursday with the scheduled departure of two Canadian evacuation flights and as more countries say they will also work to evacuate citizens after a deadly Hamas attack on Saturday.

The departures list at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport has two Canadian Air Force flights scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time, with the first flight listed as departed. Defence Minister Bill Blair posted on X that approximately 130 people were on board the first flight.

A third flight is scheduled for a 3:00 p.m. departure on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly had announced the CAF flights would begin flying out of Tel Aviv “in the coming days” on Wednesday morning. These CC-150 aircraft are intended to carry Canadians, permanent residents and their families.

The CAF flights will do a shuttle run between Tel Aviv and Athens. From there, Joly said Ottawa is working with Air Canada to bring these evacuees back to Canada.

Passengers on the Air Canada flight will pay out of pocket.

Click to play video: 'Woman with Ottawa ties confirmed as 3rd Canadian killed in Hamas attack'
Woman with Ottawa ties confirmed as 3rd Canadian killed in Hamas attack

When asked about the timing of announcing these assisted departure flights, Joly said that this is a rare course of action and one not normally taken when commercial flights are still operational.

However, the government is initiating the assisted departure due to the high number of flight cancellations and delays, with few answers on when they will be rescheduled.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A Global News analysis found that approximately 53 per cent of scheduled flights are taking off from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

Click to play video: 'Canadians in Israel scrambling to get out as loved ones back in Calgary try to help'
Canadians in Israel scrambling to get out as loved ones back in Calgary try to help

On Wednesday, Joly stressed that Canada is the first of the Five Eyes countries to begin assisted departures out of Israel. She said that Australia made a similar announcement after she first posted on X that Canada would begin evacuation flights on Tuesday evening.

Britain will facilitate flights out of Israel to help its citizens leave the country, with the first such flight due to depart Tel Aviv later on Thursday, the foreign office said in a statement.

France will organize additional repatriation flights from Israel’s Tel Aviv airport on Friday and Saturday, the foreign ministry in Paris said in a statement.

“We are working with Air France to allow for a resumption of its commercial flights as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Reuters.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices