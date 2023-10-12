Menu

Comments

Crime

Hells Angels appeal of B.C. forfeiture ruling won’t be heard

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2023 11:48 am
Click to play video: 'Hells Angels file court documents against Civil Forfeiture'
Hells Angels file court documents against Civil Forfeiture
The Hells Angels have filed papers with the Supreme Court of Canada - indicating the groups intention to appeal a court decision that saw three of its clubhouses seized earlier this month – Apr 21, 2023
A nearly two-decade-long court battle over the fate of three Hells Angels clubhouses in British Columbia has likely been ended by the Supreme Court of Canada’s refusal to hear an appeal from the biker club.

Members of Hells Angels’ chapters in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna wanted to fight a B.C. Court of Appeal decision that stripped them of ownership of the clubhouses, and overturned a lower-court ruling in favour of the biker gang.

B.C.’s high court found the original trial judge was wrong to reject a claim under the province’s Civil Forfeiture Act and find “no evidence” that the three Hells Angels’ clubhouses were used for the planning or commission of crimes.

Click to play video: 'Hells Angels loses appeal on clubhouse sales'
Hells Angels loses appeal on clubhouse sales
The unanimous ruling issued earlier this year made what it said was the  “inescapable” inference that the clubhouses would continue to be used for criminal activity because chapter members had “committed serious crimes” in the past and relied on their clubhouses as a “safe space” to plan or commit criminal acts.

Story continues below advertisement

Lawyers for the Hells Angels appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada on grounds including that B.C. had overstepped its powers in allowing certain civil forfeitures, and that the appeal court had “caused unfairness” by  “reframing” and  “reinterpreting” the case against the organization.

As is customary in its rulings on leave applications, the Supreme Court of Canada has not provided reasons for its dismissal of the case.

More on Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

