NHL to host free outdoor fan festival in advance of the 2023 Heritage Classic

The NHL is starting off the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic in Edmonton with activities Oct. 27-28 at ICE district Fan Park.

The event has many things planned, such as the United Hockey Mobile Museum, musical performances from local cover bands — the Barkells and the Troubadours — giveaways, food and “a special appearance by the oldest and most revered trophy in sports — the Stanley Cup.”

The United Hockey Mobile Museum is an interactive exhibit that celebrates hockey’s trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders across underrepresented and multicultural demographics. The museum even has a virtual reality experience.

There will also be many different “hockey-themed” experiences.

Tim Hortons will be giving away free hot coffee or hot chocolate and eventgoers will have a chance to win a 20204 Hyundai Kona with free Esso gas for a year.

Canadian Tire will have air hockey tables made completely of ice and an ice wall for photos and “exclusive prizes you won’t want to miss.”

Molson is having a blind taste test — for those who are legal drinking age — of its beers.

Safeway will be sampling some seasonal foods and will have a photo booth that creates personalized reusable shopping bags.

Upper Deck will be creating personalized 2023 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic trading cards. There will also be the chance to win prizes by playing Pack Wars or Box Hockey.

Hunter the Edmonton Oilers mascot will be at the event interacting with fans.

The event takes place Oct. 27-28 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Edmonton ICE district Fan Park, 10128 104th Ave. N.W.