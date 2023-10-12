Menu

Crime

Man arrested after 9-year-old girl sexually assaulted while shopping with mother in Toronto: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 7:19 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
Toronto police say a man has been charged after a nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man while she was shopping with her mother.

Police said the sexual assault was reported last Saturday at around 2:35 p.m. in the Dufferin and Bloor streets area.

A mother and daughter were shopping when a man approached the child from behind and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The mother then confronted the man but he fled the area, police said.

On Wednesday, police said a 49-year-old man has been charged with sexual interference.

He is scheduled to appear in court in December.

