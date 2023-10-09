9-year-old girl sexually assaulted by man while shopping with mother in Toronto: police

A nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man while she was shopping with her mother in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said they’re seeking a suspect in connection with the incident that allegedly happened on Saturday.
Police said at around 2:35 p.m., officers responded to a call for a sex assault in the Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West area.
A mother and her nine-year-old daughter were shopping when a man approached the child from behind and sexually assaulted her, police said.
The mother then confronted the man and he fled the area, police said.
Police described the man as six feet tall, 40 to 50 years old, with long brown hair in a ponytail, unshaven facial hair and black teeth.
He was reportedly wearing a black shirt, black jeans and light-coloured running shoes with green soles.
Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
- ‘Unacceptable’: N.B. man finds 2 homeless people sleeping on his back step
- ‘Smashed and robbed’: Former NHL enforcer posts video of his collectables store getting broken into
- Parents of murdered vet technician renew calls for capture of alleged killer
- Canadian woman returned from Syria charged with alleged terrorism participation
Comments