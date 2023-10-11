Regina city councillors work towards providing more long-term bed spaces.

Send this page to someone via email

Regina city councillors took a big step toward getting more long-term beds spaces for the aging population.

City councillors unanimously agreed to rezone a portion of the land around Wascana Parkway.

This will accommodate the provincial government’s plan to develop a long-term care facility.

According to Mayor Sandra Masters, it’s important to highlight that the form and function of long-term care homes need to be updated to current standards.

With the recent news that long-term care facility Regina Lutheran care home was closing, Masters says Regina is in need of investment in this area.

“So, the investment that approaches both the existing aged facilities as well as additional bed for both long-term care for seniors as well as specialized care which was articulated today is incredibly welcomed,” Masters said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to representatives from the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement, the Saskatchewan government in July 2021 made a promised to add almost 600 long-term care beds, 200 of which will be specialized beds and 350 would be standard beds in Regina.

In June, the Provincial Capital Commission agreed to release 390 acres south of the Wascana Parkway, near the Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus, to the jurisdiction of the City of Regina.

According to Provincial Capital Commission executive director Jenna Schroeder, the handover was approved by the board after SaskBuild presented a proposal to use 24 acres of the area known as Wascana South, for the development of a 240-bed long-term care facility, which would serve as a replacement for Pioneer Village, that was closed in 2019.

“The location is ideal because with the expansion in the number of spaces available in nursing and specialties in regard to health care, it creates opportunity for practicum and a real relationship between the training institutions and the facilities that are providing the care,” Masters said.