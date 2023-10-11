Man in 20s seriously injured after west Toronto collision

A man in his 20s is in serious condition after a collision in Toronto’s west end Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the Islington Avenue and Judson Street area, south of the Gardiner Expressway, at 1:47 p.m.
Police said a male pedestrian was struck and rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
Paramedics, however, told Global News the victim was actually a cyclist. A damaged bicycle could be seen on the edge of the roadway near the intersection.
A man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, paramedics said.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
Road closures were put in place following the collision.
