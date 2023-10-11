Man in 20s seriously injured after west Toronto collision

See more sharing options

A man in his 20s is in serious condition after a collision in Toronto’s west end Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the Islington Avenue and Judson Street area, south of the Gardiner Expressway, at 1:47 p.m.

Police said a male pedestrian was struck and rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Paramedics, however, told Global News the victim was actually a cyclist. A damaged bicycle could be seen on the edge of the roadway near the intersection.

A man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, paramedics said.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Road closures were put in place following the collision.

COLLISION:

Judson St & Islington Ave

1:47 pm

– pedestrian struck

– police o/s

– unknown injuries

– intersection has been shutdown

– traffic being redirected at Islington Ave and Evans AVe

– expect delays and road closures in the area#GO2365896

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 11, 2023

COLLISION:(UPDATE)

Judson St & Islington Ave

– driver remained o/s

UPDATED ROAD CLOSURES

– N/B Islington Ave at New Toronto St

– E/B Judson St at Islington Ave

– W/B Judson St is being directed to N/B Islington Ave

– consider alternate routes#GO2365896

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 11, 2023