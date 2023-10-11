Menu

Canada

Man in 20s seriously injured after west Toronto collision

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 4:43 pm
The scene of the collision in the Islington Avenue and Judson Street area of Etobicoke. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in the Islington Avenue and Judson Street area of Etobicoke. Global News
A man in his 20s is in serious condition after a collision in Toronto’s west end Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the Islington Avenue and Judson Street area, south of the Gardiner Expressway, at 1:47 p.m.

Police said a male pedestrian was struck and rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Paramedics, however, told Global News the victim was actually a cyclist. A damaged bicycle could be seen on the edge of the roadway near the intersection.

A man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, paramedics said.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Road closures were put in place following the collision.

