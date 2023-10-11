Menu

Canada

109 City of Regina bus shelters damaged this year

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 5:03 pm
There are 109 bus shelters that have been damaged so far this year and 45 still require repairs, which can cost anywhere from $500 to over $5,000. View image in full screen
There are 109 bus shelters that have been damaged so far this year and 45 still require repairs, which can cost anywhere from $500 to over $5,000. Global Regina still
There were 109 bus shelters damaged so far this year in Regina.

City of Regina manager of facilities maintenance Brent Krahenbil said that is above average compared with previous years.

“There is vandalism to various place shelters throughout the year. There has been in previous years as well,” Krahenbil said.

“We (currently) have 45 that need repair.”

Repair costs for bus shelters range anywhere from $500 to $5,500, depending on the extent of the damage.

“Depending on the availability of replacement parts, we strive to have the shelters repaired within three to four weeks of the damage,” Krahenbil said. “Repairs are completed all year.”

There are 280 bus shelters in the city. If anyone sees a bus shelter that has been damaged, Krahenbil encourages people to contact the City of Regina at (306) 777-7000 or go to the city’s website and create a service request.

Story continues below advertisement

 

