109 City of Regina bus shelters damaged this year

There were 109 bus shelters damaged so far this year in Regina.

City of Regina manager of facilities maintenance Brent Krahenbil said that is above average compared with previous years.

“There is vandalism to various place shelters throughout the year. There has been in previous years as well,” Krahenbil said.

“We (currently) have 45 that need repair.”

Repair costs for bus shelters range anywhere from $500 to $5,500, depending on the extent of the damage.

“Depending on the availability of replacement parts, we strive to have the shelters repaired within three to four weeks of the damage,” Krahenbil said. “Repairs are completed all year.”

There are 280 bus shelters in the city. If anyone sees a bus shelter that has been damaged, Krahenbil encourages people to contact the City of Regina at (306) 777-7000 or go to the city’s website and create a service request.