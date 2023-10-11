Dauphin, Man. RCMP looking for leads in Tuesday night shooting

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Dauphin, Man., are hoping to learn more about a shooting incident Tuesday night that put a man in hospital.

Officers were called to the Dauphin Regional Health Centre just after 11 p.m., where the 43-year-old victim was seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police learned that the man had been walking near 1st Street Southwest and 4th Avenue Southwest about an hour earlier when he was confronted by three men on BMX bikes leading up to the shooting.

RCMP are asking local residents to review home security footage in hopes the victim and/or suspects were captured on video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

