Victim seriously injured in overnight Whitby stabbing, man facing charges

A victim was seriously injured in an overnight stabbing in Whitby and a 35-year-old man is now facing multiple charges, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded at around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday to reports of an armed person in the Millstone Crescent and Forest Heights Street area, which is near Brock Street North and Dryden Boulevard.

Police said officers located two men suffering from stab wounds, one of whom was the suspect who was taken into custody “without incident.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Global News asked Durham police how the suspect may have been stabbed, whether it was during an altercation or if the wounds were self-inflicted.

“I don’t have those details since the investigation is ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.

“However, there was no evidence based on what I have been told from the investigators that any wounds were self-inflicted.”

The incident appears to have occurred in a residential area and the spokesperson said it did not happen outdoors, but did not confirm if it happened in a house.

Officers said it was an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety.

A 35-year-old Whitby man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possessing a weapon for committing an offence.

Police said he was held for a bail hearing.