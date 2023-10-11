Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man has mother’s car impounded following traffic stop: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 11, 2023 10:09 am
Guelph police headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph police headquarters. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One Guelph driver has been charged after a traffic stop.

Guelph police said they stopped a vehicle on Friday at Elizabeth Street and Beaumont Crescent.

The car was reportedly flagged by an officer’s automated licence plate reader for having a prohibited driver associated with the vehicle, which is under his mother’s name.

Trending Now

Police say they spoke to the man who did tell them his licence was suspended due to impaired driving.

A 46-year-old has been charged and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices