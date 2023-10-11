Guelph man has mother’s car impounded following traffic stop: police

One Guelph driver has been charged after a traffic stop.
Guelph police said they stopped a vehicle on Friday at Elizabeth Street and Beaumont Crescent.
The car was reportedly flagged by an officer’s automated licence plate reader for having a prohibited driver associated with the vehicle, which is under his mother’s name.
Police say they spoke to the man who did tell them his licence was suspended due to impaired driving.
A 46-year-old has been charged and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.
