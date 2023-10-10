Menu

Traffic
Headline link
Traffic

Concrete panel falls from downtown Edmonton building, spurs sidewalk and bike lane closures

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 6:57 pm
A chunk of concrete fell from a building at 9 Sir Winston Churchill Square in downtown Edmonton, Alta. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. View image in full screen
A chunk of concrete fell from a building at 9 Sir Winston Churchill Square in downtown Edmonton, Alta. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Global News
No injuries were reported but two stretches of sidewalk, a bike lane and a car lane have been closed after a concrete panel fell from a downtown Edmonton building, according to the city.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the City of Edmonton said the panel fell from a building at 9 Sir Winston Churchill Square earlier in the day.

“The safety of road users is our top priority,” the city said. “The southside sidewalk and eastbound bike lane on 102nd Avenue have been closed.

“The westside sidewalk and southbound curb lane on 100th Street between 102nd Avenue and the alleyway south of it have been closed, and a pedestrian detour has been set up in a southbound traffic lane. Southbound traffic on 100th Street is now reduced to one lane.”

The city said a safety review of the exterior of the building where the panel fell has been launched.

“Closures will remain in place until the review has concluded and it is safe to reopen,” the city said. “We are asking residents to use other routes for travel at this time.”

A chunk of concrete fell from a building at 9 Sir Winston Churchill Square in downtown Edmonton, Alta. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. View image in full screen
A chunk of concrete fell from a building at 9 Sir Winston Churchill Square in downtown Edmonton, Alta. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Global News
