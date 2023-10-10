Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Gabriel Landeskog to appear at Kitchener Rangers Alumni Night

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 3:37 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Gabriel Landeskog will be one of the former Kitchener Rangers on hand when the Barrie Colts visit the Aud for a showdown with the boys in blue.

Landeskog played with the Rangers for two seasons before being drafted second overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2011.

The Swedish centreman was named Rangers captain for the 2010-11 season, becoming the first European to lead the storied OHL franchise.

Landeskog is expected to miss all of this season as he underwent knee surgery earlier this year.

At least two other former Rangers, Ben Fanelli and Ben Thomson, are expected to be on hand for Alumni Night.

Fanelli, who was with the Rangers from 2009 until 2014, suffered a traumatic head injury just seven games into his career with Kitchener.

Story continues below advertisement

He would return to the ice with the team two years later and remained with the club until 2014.

Fanelli is currently a champion for mental health and brain injury research through his Heroic Minds program.

Trending Now

Thomson, who also began skating for the Rangers in 2009, alongside Landeskog and Fanelli, spent over four season with the club, before being dealt to North Bay during his final season.

He was drafted by New Jersey in 2012 before appearing for the Devils in three games in the 2016-17 season.

The team says the three former Rangers stars are expected to be signing autographs before the game and will take part in a ceremonial puck drop.

 

More on Sports
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices