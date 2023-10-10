Gabriel Landeskog to appear at Kitchener Rangers Alumni Night

Send this page to someone via email

Gabriel Landeskog will be one of the former Kitchener Rangers on hand when the Barrie Colts visit the Aud for a showdown with the boys in blue.

Landeskog played with the Rangers for two seasons before being drafted second overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2011.

The Swedish centreman was named Rangers captain for the 2010-11 season, becoming the first European to lead the storied OHL franchise.

Landeskog is expected to miss all of this season as he underwent knee surgery earlier this year.

At least two other former Rangers, Ben Fanelli and Ben Thomson, are expected to be on hand for Alumni Night.

Fanelli, who was with the Rangers from 2009 until 2014, suffered a traumatic head injury just seven games into his career with Kitchener.

He would return to the ice with the team two years later and remained with the club until 2014.

Fanelli is currently a champion for mental health and brain injury research through his Heroic Minds program.

Thomson, who also began skating for the Rangers in 2009, alongside Landeskog and Fanelli, spent over four season with the club, before being dealt to North Bay during his final season.

He was drafted by New Jersey in 2012 before appearing for the Devils in three games in the 2016-17 season.

The team says the three former Rangers stars are expected to be signing autographs before the game and will take part in a ceremonial puck drop.