Fire crews were called to a construction site in southeast Edmonton early Tuesday morning.

The call came in just before 4:45 a.m.

The blaze destroyed two houses under construction, along with a duplex, near 30th Avenue Northwest and Fourth Street.

The area is a new neighbourhood just off the Anthony Henday, called Maple Crest.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews and ATCO were on scene Tuesday morning.

View image in full screen Homes destroyed in new southeast Edmonton neighbourhood Maple Crest on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Global News