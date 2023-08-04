Crews constructing fire guard for Lower East Adams Lake blaze

Send this page to someone via email

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire in B.C.’s Southern Interior has grown in size, but officials don’t know exactly how much due to smoky skies.

Yet despite unexpected winds fanning Wednesday’s growth along the fire’s southern flank near the community of Dorian Bay, local officials say the blaze isn’t spreading like it was earlier.

“We’re still seeing activity on the south flank, (which is being) driven by northerly winds,” said BC Wildfire information officer Karley Desrosiers. “Two days ago, of course, it did take a pretty rapid wind shift and pushed that fire south.

“So, increased activity on the south, but we’re not seeing the rapid growth that we saw a couple of days ago when it took a six-and-a-half-kilometre run.”

BC Wildfire says no structures were lost Wednesday, and that heavy equipment is now building a guard along the fire’s southern flank, and that structure protection crews are also on scene.

“In recognition of that rapid growth, (the structure protection crews) were deployed immediately, and have been working in the area on 24-hour patrols,” said Desrosiers.

BC Wildfire says ground crews are also battling blaze, and are using controlled burns to push the fire away from local communities.

“Lots of work ongoing in that area,” said Desrosiers, “but (the fire isn’t) to the level of intensity or concern that we saw two nights ago.”

In addition to 60 wildland firefighters on scene, also deployed to the fire are 73 structure protection personnel and several aircraft, including air skimmers and a dozen helicopters in the zone.

The fire has grown since Wednesday but was still sized at 2,527 hectares. However, Desrosiers said due to smoky conditions, aerial crews haven’t been able to estimate the fire’s current size, though they’re hoping an update will happen Friday.

Meanwhile, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said the fire guard along the southern flank will start at the top of the mountain and follow the fire’s edge, where possible, down to Rawson Road.

“The exact path of the guard is determined as it is constructed,” said the regional district,

The CSRD also said that “residents need to keep in mind that a fire-guard line is one of the tools used to help prevent fire movement. There are no guarantees that fire will not jump past these lines, especially with wind activity.”

