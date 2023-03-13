Menu

Fire

6 people, 1 cat escape Calgary duplex fire in Huntington Hills

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 9:47 am
Duplex fire in 7300 block of Huntertown Crescent in Calgary on Monday, March 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Duplex fire in 7300 block of Huntertown Crescent in Calgary on Monday, March 13, 2023. Global News
Four adults, two children and one pet cat escaped a basement fire in a duplex in the Huntington Hills neighbourhood early Monday.

The Calgary Fire Department was called at 3 a.m. about smoke coming from a home in the 7300 block of Huntertown Crescent.

Firefighters found a single-storey duplex with large amounts of smoke coming from the windows and doors.

Two adults and two children from one unit were able to get out on their own. Two adults from the attached unit were also able to get out on their own, the fire department said. They were not injured. EMS also responded and assessed everyone.

Those residents met firefighters outside when they arrived at the home.

Firefighters went inside the home and down to the basement “where they were challenged with thick smoke, zero visibility and intense heat.”

Crews brought the fire under control while also searching for occupants.

“One cat survived the fire and unfortunately one cat did not survive and was found deceased,” the CFD said in a news release.

The fire was confined to the basement of the one unit, but there is extensive smoke damage throughout the entire building.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is under investigation.

 

