Crime

3rd Hamilton man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 1:25 pm
FILE - A man in handcuffs. A 25-year-old man from has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Kitchener in August. View image in full screen
FILE - A man in handcuffs. A 25-year-old man from has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Kitchener in August. Getty Images
Over the weekend, Waterloo Regional Police announced that a third man from Hamilton had been charged in connection with a fatal shooting which occurred in Kitchener in August.

They say a 25-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter.

A 19-year-old man was also charged with manslaughter last month while police are still searching for 20-year-old Habiton Solomon, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Police say Solomon has connections in Ottawa, Windsor, Brantford, North Bay, Huntsville and Hamilton and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Trending Now

Police said an 18-year-old man was gunned down in front of a business near Queen and Charles streets in the downtown area of Kitchener on Aug. 13, shortly after 10 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

