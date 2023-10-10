COVID-19, flu shots available in Toronto this fall season

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health said it is launching its “fight the flu and COVID-19” vaccination campaign this fall season “in anticipation of a surge in respiratory illnesses.”

In a press release on Tuesday, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said it is now offering COVID-19 vaccines at its fixed-site vaccination clinics. People can also get their shots at participating pharmacies or through some doctor’s offices.

“More than 4,250 new appointments have been added for the updated monovalent COVID-19 vaccine, with an additional 8,500 appointments in the coming days, so that residents can be vaccinated in advance of the colder months when people spend more time indoors,” TPH said.

TPH is doing a phased approach based on eligibility in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. The campaign will begin with these priority groups:

residents and staff in congregate living settings

people 65 years of age or older

pregnant individuals

children six months to four years of age

individuals who are from a First Nation, Inuit, or Métis community and/or who self-identify as First Nation, Inuit or Métis and their household members

members of racialized and other equity-deserving communities

individuals with chronic underlying health conditions

Starting Oct. 31, all other Toronto residents can book their updated COVID-19 vaccine and annual flu vaccine at the same time and only one appointment will be required to get both.

The general public can book their appointment starting on Oct. 25 online at toronto.ca.

The two vaccines are available for anyone who is six months of age or older who live, work or attend school in Ontario.

“TPH encourages all Torontonians to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines as soon as it is their turn,” the public health agency said. “Getting vaccinated is an easy and effective way to be protected.”

Both vaccines are free for people six months of age and older who live, work or attend school in Ontario.