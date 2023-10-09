Maple Leafs’ Murray undergoes hip surgery

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs say netminder Matt Murray will miss the next six to eight months after undergoing bilateral hip surgery.

The Leafs acquired Murray from the Ottawa Senators in 2022.

General manager Brad Treliving said at the start of the Leafs training camp that Murray was slated for “significant surgery” but wouldn’t discuss the injury or procedure at the time.

Murray, 29, went 14-8-2 with .903 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average in 26 games in 2022-23 following last summer’s trade with the Ottawa Senators.

The oft-injured Murray put in some decent showings with the Leafs, but was unable to stay out of the trainers’ room because of groin and ankle problems before suffering a concussion in April.

Murray has one season remaining on a four-year, US$25-million contract he signed with Ottawa in October 2020 after being acquired from Pittsburgh in a trade. He was set to count close to $4.69 million against the salary cap next season after the Senators retained 25 per cent of his wages in the trade with Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2023.