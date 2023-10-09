SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs’ Murray undergoes hip surgery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2023 12:00 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs say netminder Matt Murray will miss the next six to eight months after undergoing bilateral hip surgery.

The Leafs acquired Murray from the Ottawa Senators in 2022.

General manager Brad Treliving said at the start of the Leafs training camp that Murray was slated for “significant surgery” but wouldn’t discuss the injury or procedure at the time.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'The State of Toronto Sports'
The State of Toronto Sports
Story continues below advertisement

Murray, 29, went 14-8-2 with .903 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average in 26 games in 2022-23 following last summer’s trade with the Ottawa Senators.

The oft-injured Murray put in some decent showings with the Leafs, but was unable to stay out of the trainers’ room because of groin and ankle problems before suffering a concussion in April.

Murray has one season remaining on a four-year, US$25-million contract he signed with Ottawa in October 2020 after being acquired from Pittsburgh in a trade. He was set to count close to $4.69 million against the salary cap next season after the Senators retained 25 per cent of his wages in the trade with Toronto.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices