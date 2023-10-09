Security guard killed in shooting at Pickering casino

See more sharing options

A security guard is dead after an early morning shooting at a casino in Pickering on Monday.

Durham Regional Police said emergency crews responded just after 5 a.m. to Pickering casino for the incident.

Police initially said one person had life-threatening injuries. The victim later died in hospital and Durham police’s homicide unit took over the investigation.

A source told Global News the person who died was an in-house security guard for the casino.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

No suspect information is available.

— With files from Catherine McDonald

