Recipe: Creamy West Coast clam chowder

In advance of the Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown, 7 Seas Fish Market chef James Heras shows how to make his West Coast clam chowder.
Preparation Time: 30 minutes
Cooking Time: 45 minutes
Servings: 12
Ingredients:
- 1.5 litres of 7 Seas Fish Stock ($16)
- 2 pounds of cooked clam baby meat in juice ($22.00)
- 0.5 pound of halibut, finely chopped (optional) ($22.50)
- 0.5 pound of skinless sockeye salmon, cubed (optional for garnish) ($10.00)
- 0.5 pound of butter ($4.00)
- 0.5 pound of onions, diced ($0.83)
- 0.5 pound of celery, finely chopped ($2.81)
- 0.75 pound of carrots, chopped ($1.37)
- 1.5 pounds of potatoes, chopped or diced ($2.56)
- 4 large bay leaves ($0.25)
- 0.5 pound of red peppers, finely chopped ($3.34)
- 2 sprigs of dill, finely chopped ($0.50)
- 750 mL of heavy cream (33%) ($6.79)
- 1.5 cups of flour ($1.50)
- 2 tablespoons of salt (to taste) ($0.25)
- 1 teaspoon of pepper (to taste) ($0.25)
Directions:
1. Prepare the Vegetables:
- In Bowl 1, combine 0.5 pound of celery, 0.5 pound of onions, and 0.75 pound of carrots.
- In Bowl 2, chop 1.5 pounds of potatoes (soak them in water after chopping, then drain before adding to the soup).
- In Bowl 3, set aside 0.5 pound of red pepper.
2. Create the Soup Base:
- Step 1: Set the stove to medium/high heat.
- Add 0.5 pound of butter.
- Add diced onions and sauté until tender (do not brown).
- Step 2: Add the vegetable mix from Bowl 1.
- Add celery and carrots.
- Sauté until tender.
- Step 3: Set the stove to high heat.
- Add chopped potatoes from Bowl 2.
- Add finely chopped dill.
- Pour in 1.5 liters of 7 Seas Fish Stock.
- Add 4 bay leaves.
- Boil until the potatoes are tender.
- Step 4: Add red peppers while the potatoes are tenderizing.
- Step 5: Reduce the heat to medium.
- Add cooked clam baby meat once potatoes are tender.
- Optionally, add finely chopped balibut seasoned with salt to taste.
- Note: You can use rockfish or ling cod as a substitute for halibut.
Trending Now
3. Create a Slurry:
- In a separate bowl, pour 750 mL of heavy cream.
- Slowly whisk in 1.5 cups of flour to prevent clumping.
4. Add the Slurry to the Soup Base:
- Stir the slurry into the soup base. For an extra smooth texture, push the slurry through a china hat or sieve with a wooden spoon.
5. Salmon Garnish (optional):
- Bake the cubed salmon in the oven for about 6-8 minutes at 350°F, seasoned with a bit of olive oil and salt to taste.
6. Final Steps:
- Bring the entire pot to a boil briefly.
- Season with salt and sepper to taste.
7. Serving:
- Ladle the creamy chowder into bowls and garnish with a couple of pieces of salmon (optional).
Enjoy your homemade Creamy West Coast Clam Chowder!
More on Entertainment
- Pamela Anderson raves about new natural, makeup-free look: ‘It’s freedom’
- Arnold Schwarzenegger warns ‘over-babying’ can create ‘generation of wimps’
- Woman sues Jason Derulo for allegedly expecting sex after record deal
- The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 2010: The history of the 2010s, part 5
Comments