Entertainment

Recipe: Creamy West Coast clam chowder

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 8, 2023 2:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: West Coast Clam Chowder'
Cooking Together: West Coast Clam Chowder
In advance of the Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown, 7 Seas Fish Market chef James Heras shows how to make his West Coast Clam Chowder.
In advance of the Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown, 7 Seas Fish Market chef James Heras shows how to make his West Coast clam chowder.

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Servings: 12

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 litres of 7 Seas Fish Stock ($16)
  • 2 pounds of cooked clam baby meat in juice ($22.00)
  • 0.5 pound of halibut, finely chopped (optional) ($22.50)
  • 0.5 pound of skinless sockeye salmon, cubed (optional for garnish) ($10.00)
  • 0.5 pound of butter ($4.00)
  • 0.5 pound of onions, diced ($0.83)
  • 0.5 pound of celery, finely chopped ($2.81)
  • 0.75 pound of carrots, chopped ($1.37)
  • 1.5 pounds of potatoes, chopped or diced ($2.56)
  • 4 large bay leaves ($0.25)
  • 0.5 pound of red peppers, finely chopped ($3.34)
  • 2 sprigs of dill, finely chopped ($0.50)
  • 750 mL of heavy cream (33%) ($6.79)
  • 1.5 cups of flour ($1.50)
  • 2 tablespoons of salt (to taste) ($0.25)
  • 1 teaspoon of pepper (to taste) ($0.25)

Directions:

1. Prepare the Vegetables:

  • In Bowl 1, combine 0.5 pound of celery, 0.5 pound of onions, and 0.75 pound of carrots.
  • In Bowl 2, chop 1.5 pounds of potatoes (soak them in water after chopping, then drain before adding to the soup).
  • In Bowl 3, set aside 0.5 pound of red pepper.

2. Create the Soup Base:

  • Step 1: Set the stove to medium/high heat.
    • Add 0.5 pound of butter.
    • Add diced onions and sauté until tender (do not brown).
  • Step 2: Add the vegetable mix from Bowl 1.
    • Add celery and carrots.
    • Sauté until tender.
  • Step 3: Set the stove to high heat.
    • Add chopped potatoes from Bowl 2.
    • Add finely chopped dill.
    • Pour in 1.5 liters of 7 Seas Fish Stock.
    • Add 4 bay leaves.
    • Boil until the potatoes are tender.
  • Step 4: Add red peppers while the potatoes are tenderizing.
  • Step 5: Reduce the heat to medium.
    • Add cooked clam baby meat once potatoes are tender.
    • Optionally, add finely chopped balibut seasoned with salt to taste.
    • Note: You can use rockfish or ling cod as a substitute for halibut.
3. Create a Slurry:

  • In a separate bowl, pour 750 mL of heavy cream.
  • Slowly whisk in 1.5 cups of flour to prevent clumping.

4. Add the Slurry to the Soup Base:

  • Stir the slurry into the soup base. For an extra smooth texture, push the slurry through a china hat or sieve with a wooden spoon.

5. Salmon Garnish (optional):

  • Bake the cubed salmon in the oven for about 6-8 minutes at 350°F, seasoned with a bit of olive oil and salt to taste.

6. Final Steps:

  • Bring the entire pot to a boil briefly.
  • Season with salt and sepper to taste.

7. Serving:

  • Ladle the creamy chowder into bowls and garnish with a couple of pieces of salmon (optional).

Enjoy your homemade Creamy West Coast Clam Chowder!

