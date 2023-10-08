Clarington, Ont. trailer fire sends 2 to hospital in life-threatening condition

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in life-threatening condition after a trailer caught fire and burned down in Clarington, Ont., on Saturday evening.

Durham Regional Police told Global News the fire was reported around 10:45 p.m., with police, firefighters and paramedics all called to the scene.

Two people were inside the trailer when it caught fire and were taken to hospital. Police said both their injuries were life-threatening and caused by the fire.

Images from the scene appear to show parts of the charred trailer collapsed, covered in water and foam. Firefighters could be seen adding water to the wreckage after the flames had been quelled.

Police said the fire was deemed accidental.