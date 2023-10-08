Okanagan equestrian team jumps toward Olympic aspirations

Ava Mikkelsen and Marshmellow are the perfect team, and together, Ava’s dream of one day competing in the Olympics is that much closer to becoming a reality.

Mikkelsen has been riding horses since she was eight years old and has dedicated her life to the sport.

“Going to the barn, hanging out with the horses and just riding them, I just love it,” said Mikkelson.

Now, she’s a 17-year-old athlete who spends most of her time at Hunter Hill Farm in Kelowna working with her coach, Kate Paynton.

“It’s six days a week out here riding and especially if you want to ride at this level,” said Paynton. “You’re not just coming out and riding one horse, toodling out for half an hour. Usually (Mikkelsen is training on) one to two horses a day, every day; she rides everything we put her on.”

Mikkelsen is so dedicated she pulled herself out of school, signed up for e-schooling and moved to the coast as a working student when she was only 14 years old to train and become the athlete she is today.

“It’s an incredible feeling as a parent,” said Nicole Mikkelsen, Ava’s Mom. “Not only did she follow through with her commitments but her dad and I also made sure that the strategy and the plan that we had for her is completely falling into place.”

Since moving back home, she’s begun collecting wins. She just won multiple events at the Harvest Celebration at Thunderbird Showpark in Langley, B.C.

“Honestly, I feel like it has to be a record because she won all the medal finals in a few different categories. She had some pretty record-breaking scores in the low 90s, which is pretty unheard of at that,” said Paynton.

“Her consistency has been pretty amazing and she has really come far this season and honed her skills.”

Mikkelsen is training ahead of Royal West next weekend, an international show jumping event in Calgary.

“I have the confidence that I can go in and win in both classes,” said Mikkelson.

There’s no slowing down Mikkelsen as she and Marshmellow take the next leap toward her Olympic dream.