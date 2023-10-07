Menu

Weather

B.C. weather: Records could fall in some parts as forecast calls for warm Thanksgiving

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2023 6:18 pm
Sunny weather in Penticton, B.C., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. View image in full screen
Sunny weather in Penticton, B.C., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Global News
Things could be sizzling this weekend in most parts of British Columbia and it won’t have anything to do with the Thanksgiving turkey in the oven.

Environment Canada forecasts are calling for near-record temperatures, with highs up to 10 degrees above normal in many areas of northeastern B.C., the central and southern Interior, Kootenay, Okanagan and South Coast.

The weather office says it could be 26 C in Port Alberni on Saturday and it could feel closer to 30 C with the humidex, while Prince George, Williams Lake, Kamloops and Kelowna are all forecast to reach or exceed 20 C on Sunday.

B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct 6th.

Vancouver should nudge 20 C over the weekend, but Environment Canada says the system bringing the warm fall weather will break down by early next week, bringing clouds, showers and cooler conditions to most of B.C.

Rain and more-seasonal temperatures are badly needed from Prince George to the Yukon, as most of northern B.C. is currently ranked at drought level 5, meaning adverse effects are almost certain.

The drought map offers a slightly improved forecast for most of southwest B.C., where conditions have slipped to Level 3 on the five-point drought scale.

However, the Southern Interior, including the Shuswap, Okanagan and Fraser Canyon regions, is ranked at Level 4, meaning adverse effects from the ongoing dry spell are likely.

At 3 p.m., on Saturday, it was 20 C in Penticton and Vancouver, 22 C in Prince George and 23 C in Victoria. The province’s hotspots were Cultus Lake and Squamish at 25.8 C.

Edmonton weather forecast: Friday, October 6, 2023
© 2023 The Canadian Press

