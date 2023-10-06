Kelowna drivers rack up fines in RCMP mobile phone blitz

Send this page to someone via email

A brief cell phone blitz showed Kelowna RCMP that there plenty of drivers who are forgetting to keep their hands off their phones while behind the wheel.

“There are endless and inexpensive options nowadays to ensure adherence with the ‘use of electronic devices while driving’ laws, not to mention most vehicles now come standard with a blue tooth feature,” said Sgt. Colby Attlesey of Kelowna municipal traffic services.

“It is unsafe and unacceptable that we are still catching so many drivers overtly using their phones while driving and we will continue to fine those that we do.”

Mounties set up a post on Enterprise Way in Kelowna Oct. 3, to look for distracted driving-related offences.

“Over the course of two hours, officers issued 22 cell phone tickets along with four no seatbelt tickets,” RCMP said.

Every ticket for distracted driving includes a fine of $368 and four driver penalty points.

Those who have four or more points on their driving record at the end of a 12-month period pay a driver penalty point premium.

They may also have to pay a driver risk premium if they get more than one distracted driving ticket in a three-year period.

Those who have a Learner’s or Novice licence, aren’t allowed to use any electronic devices (like phone or GPS) behind the wheel, for any purpose, even in hands-free mode.