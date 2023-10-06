Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna drivers rack up fines in RCMP mobile phone blitz

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'Confusion over B.C.’s distracted driving laws'
Confusion over B.C.’s distracted driving laws
A month-long distracted driving blitz is underway across the province to get drivers to keep their eyes on the road. But there appears to be some confusion about what you are and aren't allowed to do with a cell phone when you're behind the wheel. Kylie Stanton explains – Mar 9, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A brief cell phone blitz showed Kelowna RCMP that there plenty of drivers who are forgetting to keep their hands off their phones while behind the wheel.

“There are endless and inexpensive options nowadays to ensure adherence with the ‘use of electronic devices while driving’ laws, not to mention most vehicles now come standard with a blue tooth feature,” said Sgt. Colby Attlesey of Kelowna municipal traffic services.

“It is unsafe and unacceptable that we are still catching so many drivers overtly using their phones while driving and we will continue to fine those that we do.”

Mounties set up a post on Enterprise Way in Kelowna Oct. 3, to look for distracted driving-related offences.

“Over the course of two hours, officers issued 22 cell phone tickets along with four no seatbelt tickets,” RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Should cell phones be banned in schools?'
Should cell phones be banned in schools?
Trending Now

Every ticket for distracted driving includes a fine of $368 and four driver penalty points.

Those who have four or more points on their driving record at the end of a 12-month period pay a driver penalty point premium.

They may also have to pay a driver risk premium if they get more than one distracted driving ticket in a three-year period.

Those who have a Learner’s or Novice licence, aren’t allowed to use any electronic devices (like phone or GPS) behind the wheel, for any purpose, even in hands-free mode.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices