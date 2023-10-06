Arrest made in relation to possible Calgary abduction

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP said they have one man in custody following a kidnapping investigation that began in Calgary on Thursday afternoon.

There was a heavy police presence on Highway 2 at Township Road 440 on Thursday evening, as Wetaskiwin RCMP were on the lookout for a suspect in a possible abduction case.

Just after 9:30 p.m., RCMP said the police operation was over and a man was in custody.

RCMP said that this operation was in relation to the possible abduction in Calgary.

At around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, Calgary police were investigating a domestic situation that turned violent. Police believe a woman was forced into a vehicle by an unknown man in the 2200 block of Centre Street N.E. before that vehicle drove off.

About 20 minutes later, Calgary police said that a woman matching the description of the abduction victim was seen getting out of the vehicle in the 300 block of 41st Avenue N.E. As of Friday morning, police hadn’t located that woman.

Yet Thursday afternoon, Ponoka RCMP were able to track down the suspect’s vehicle. Police pursued it, leading up to the “containment” operation on Highway 2 and the arrest of the man.