Calgary police investigate alleged midday abduction

Calgary police are investigating a possible abduction following an incident Thursday afternoon.
At around 1:50 p.m., police received reports of a domestic situation that turned violent. Police believe a woman was forced into a vehicle by an unknown man in the 2200 block of Centre Street Northeast before that vehicle drove off.
Officers are speaking with witnesses in the area.
Police are looking for a man in his 40s driving a silver or grey 10-year-old Infiniti FX SUV with license plate CBZ-4409.
Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.
More to come…
