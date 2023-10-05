Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigate alleged midday abduction

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 7:45 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE: Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are investigating a possible abduction following an incident Thursday afternoon.

At around 1:50 p.m., police received reports of a domestic situation that turned violent. Police believe a woman was forced into a vehicle by an unknown man in the 2200 block of Centre Street Northeast before that vehicle drove off.

Officers are speaking with witnesses in the area.

Police are looking for a man in his 40s driving a silver or grey 10-year-old Infiniti FX SUV with license plate CBZ-4409.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

More to come…

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices