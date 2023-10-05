Calgary police investigate alleged midday abduction

See more sharing options

Calgary police are investigating a possible abduction following an incident Thursday afternoon.

At around 1:50 p.m., police received reports of a domestic situation that turned violent. Police believe a woman was forced into a vehicle by an unknown man in the 2200 block of Centre Street Northeast before that vehicle drove off.

Officers are speaking with witnesses in the area.

Police are looking for a man in his 40s driving a silver or grey 10-year-old Infiniti FX SUV with license plate CBZ-4409.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

More to come…