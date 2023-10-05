Psychiatrist shortage denounced in aftermath of Quebec killing spree, coroner hears

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec doctor denounced to local health officials the severe lack of psychiatrists in a Montreal suburb, shortly after three men were gunned down by a man with mental health issues in August 2022.

Psychiatrist Simon Roussel testified Thursday in a coroner’s inquest into the shooting deaths of André Lemieux, Mohamed Belhaj and Alex Lévis-Crevier, and into the police killing of the suspect, Abdulla Shaikh.

Roussel told the inquest that he wrote a letter on Aug. 4, 2022, about the random killings, which he said revealed that patients in the Montreal suburb of Laval couldn’t be properly monitored because of a psychiatrist shortage.

Shaikh, 26, had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had previously been hospitalized in Laval, where he murdered Lévis-Crevier on Aug. 3, 2022, when the 22-year-old was skateboarding on the street.

The day before in Montreal, Shaikh shot and killed Lemieux and Belhaj, who were both outside.

Roussel says he never received a reply to his letter, other than an indirect comment that he had bypassed the hierarchy by writing to health authorities.