Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Psychiatrist shortage denounced in aftermath of Quebec killing spree, coroner hears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2023 3:17 pm
Abdulla Shaikh is seen in a capture taken from surveillance video at a Montreal motel submitted into evidence at a coroner's inquiry being heard in Montreal. Coroner Géhane Kamel will oversee the inquiry into the killings of André Lemieux, Mohamed Belhaj, Alex Lévis Crevier and the police killing of the 26-year-old suspect, Abdulla Shaikh. View image in full screen
Abdulla Shaikh is seen in a capture taken from surveillance video at a Montreal motel submitted into evidence at a coroner's inquiry being heard in Montreal. Coroner Géhane Kamel will oversee the inquiry into the killings of André Lemieux, Mohamed Belhaj, Alex Lévis Crevier and the police killing of the 26-year-old suspect, Abdulla Shaikh. HO-Quebec coroner's office/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Quebec doctor denounced to local health officials the severe lack of psychiatrists in a Montreal suburb, shortly after three men were gunned down by a man with mental health issues in August 2022.

Psychiatrist Simon Roussel testified Thursday in a coroner’s inquest into the shooting deaths of André Lemieux, Mohamed Belhaj and Alex Lévis-Crevier, and into the police killing of the suspect, Abdulla Shaikh.

Click to play video: 'Families of the victims in the Montreal shooting spree feel unsafe'
Families of the victims in the Montreal shooting spree feel unsafe

Roussel told the inquest that he wrote a letter on Aug. 4, 2022, about the random killings, which he said revealed that patients in the Montreal suburb of Laval couldn’t be properly monitored because of a psychiatrist shortage.

Story continues below advertisement

Shaikh, 26, had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had previously been hospitalized in Laval, where he murdered Lévis-Crevier on Aug. 3, 2022, when the 22-year-old was skateboarding on the street.

Click to play video: 'In a shootout, Montreal police have killed the 26-year-old suspect in the murder spree that left 3 people dead in 3 separate shootings'
In a shootout, Montreal police have killed the 26-year-old suspect in the murder spree that left 3 people dead in 3 separate shootings
Trending Now

The day before in Montreal, Shaikh shot and killed Lemieux and Belhaj, who were both outside.

Roussel says he never received a reply to his letter, other than an indirect comment that he had bypassed the hierarchy by writing to health authorities.

Click to play video: 'Police intervention in mental health cases'
Police intervention in mental health cases
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices