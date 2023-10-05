Menu

Canada

Edmonton Public School Board chair will run for federal NDP

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 1:04 pm
‘We have been passed over for new builds’: Edmonton Public School Division needs more locations
WATCH (March 2022): Trisha Estabrooks, a trustee with the Edmonton Public School Board, says there are some capacity issues at play within the division as the city continues to expand. – Mar 24, 2022
Trisha Estabrooks announced Thursday that she is seeking the nomination for the NDP in the federal riding of Edmonton Centre.

She has served two terms as an Edmonton Public Schools trustee in Ward D, which includes the Edmonton Centre riding.

For the last four years, Estabrooks has been the EPSB chair, but has resigned that post. She will, however, continue to serve as trustee.

“There are big issues impacting the lives of kids and families in our city, including access to affordable housing and the increased cost of living,” Estabrooks said.

“I look forward to building upon my work as a trustee and advocating for change at a national level.”

Edmonton Public School Board chair discusses how UCP budget will affect education
In a news release, Estabrooks said Edmontonians need more representation in Ottawa “that speaks for them,” to build more affordable housing, address the toxic drug supply crisis and act on climate change.

“I am doing this because I care deeply about people and building stronger, healthier and more inclusive communities,” she said.

Currently, the Edmonton Centre riding is held by Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault.

The next federal election is scheduled to take place on or before Oct. 20, 2025.

More to come…

