Winnipeg, Brandon mayors eager to work with new NDP government on priorities

The mayors of Manitoba’s two largest cities were keeping a close eye on provincial election results Tuesday night.

Both Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham and Brandon‘s Jeff Fawcett say they’re looking forward to working with premier-designate Wab Kinew and the incoming NDP government on key issues affecting their jurisdictions.

Fawcett, mayor of western Manitoba’s most populous city, told 680 CJOB’s The Start that he’s happy the campaign is over and that important work can begin.

“We’re just happy that it’s over. We’re looking forward to working with Premier Kinew and his team,” he said.

“There will be a lot of new introductions for us outside the Perimeter, but I think we’re optimistic as always out here.”

Fawcett said the entire Westman region needs help when it comes to health-care staffing — a key plank in the NDP’s campaign platform.

“Closures of walk-ins has been a big impact, and just people getting a family doctor,” he said.

“Even my own doctor I’ve had for 30 years, he’s going to retire here at some point — and I doubt I’m going to retire from needing a doctor — so I’ll be looking as well.”

Fawcett said the news of an expansion coming to the Brandon Health Centre’s cancer care unit is positive, but without staff to provide care the expansion is meaningless, so he’s eager to work with the new government to find out more.

I spoke with Premier-elect @WabKinew earlier tonight to congratulate him on his electoral victory. I look forward to working with him and his team in the weeks and years ahead to make positive changes for #Winnipeg, starting with addressing homelessness. #mbpoli pic.twitter.com/fD3Dyj3Qub — Mayor Scott Gillingham (@ScottGillingham) October 4, 2023

Gillingham said he has written a “wish list” for the premier-designate of top-of-mind issues affecting the city.

Most pressing: addressing homelessness.

“(We need to) design a strategy for homelessness that is one comprehensive plan,” Gillingham said.

“A bus shelter is not a dignified place for someone to be sleeping in or living in, so I think we owe it to the individuals who are using them as shelters — for housing, for all intents and purposes — to address that, get them into a place for housing with wraparound supports.”

Gillingham said keeping bus shacks free for use by transit riders will help implement the city’s master transit plan as well.

The city is also willing to help with the proposed search of the Prairie Green Landfill, even though it’s located just outside of Winnipeg, the mayor said.

The landfill search, a contentious election issue, came one step closer to fruition Wednesday with the federal government’s commitment of $740,000 to further assess the scope of a search. The remains of two Indigenous women, victims of an alleged serial killer, are believed to be in the landfill.

Gillingham has been vocal in his support for a search and offered Winnipeg’s assistance — whatever that might look like — Thursday.

“Whether it’s lending some of our water/waste staff or just any information that they would need, or assistance, we’re willing to that,” he said.

“I’m pleased to see the announcement yesterday that progress is being made for the sake of the families, and we’re looking forward to hearing from the federal and provincial government.”

Gillingham said the city will continue to be at the table with senior levels of government if needed.