Residents and officers assaulted, police cruisers rammed in Cambridge home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say officers were assaulted early Wednesday as they attempted to arrest a man involved in a home invasion in Cambridge.

Officers were sent to a home near Bayne Crescent and Burnett Avenue at around 3:40 a.m. for a reported break-in.

A man, who was not known to the residents, forced his way into the home and attacked the three people who were living there, according to a release from police.

The victims, a 73-year-old man, a 68-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, were left with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the assaults by the stranger.

When the officers arrived at the scene, police say the suspect then attacked them as well.

The officers tried to use a stun gun to stop him but he was able to reach his vehicle, which was surrounded by cruisers. The suspect then began to drive his vehicle into the police cruisers, repeatedly ramming them, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

He was eventually removed from the vehicle before being arrested. He was then taken to an area hospital for assessment by paramedics.

A 19-year-old Cambridge man is facing a lengthy list of charges including break and enter, assault with a weapon, assault cause bodily harm, assaulting police with a weapon, assault with intent to resist arrest, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous operation, impaired operation, refusing a blood demand, and taking a motor vehicle without consent.