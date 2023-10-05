Man in 40s arrested after double stabbing in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 40s was arrested after a double stabbing in Toronto’s east end early Thursday that left a woman with critical injuries, police say.

Toronto police said two people were stabbed after 1:30 a.m. in the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

Police said a woman in her 30s was found with life-threatening injuries. A male youth was also located with non-life-threatening injuries. Both of the victims were taken to hospital.

Police said a man in his 40s was arrested at the scene.

There is no word on what relationship, if any, he has with the victims or what may have led to the incident.

