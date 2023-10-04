1 person in critical condition after being struck by Calgary CTrain

See more sharing options

One person is in critical condition after being struck by a CTrain at Chinook Station in Calgary.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the incident happened at around 6:41 p.m.

An adult victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, the spokesperson said.

CTrains in the area have been shut down as the CPS’ traffic unit investigates the incident.

Calgary Transit said shuttle buses are operating between 39th Avenue Station and Heritage Station

#CTRiders #RedLine Chinook station is closed due to an emergency matter . Shuttles have been implemented between 39 Ave station and Heritage station. pic.twitter.com/XZEIo5Qwrs — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) October 5, 2023