Crime

21-year-old charged after stolen vehicle hits pedestrian

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 5:12 pm
RCMP vehicle in Sask. View image in full screen
RCMP vehicle in Sask. File / The Canadian Press
A 21-year-old man was charged this week after police say a pedestrian was killed by the driver of a stolen vehicle in La Ronge.

James Misponas from La Ronge is facing 12 charges including impaired driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of the accident, and multiple stolen property charges.

A 56-year-old man from La Ronge was hit by a vehicle on Sept. 29. He died in the hospital the next day.

The vehicle had been reported stolen on Sept. 29. The lone driver crashed into another vehicle after hitting the man.

Bystanders stopped the driver from escaping the scene on foot.

Misponas appeared in La Ronge Provincial Court on Monday.

The collision is still being investigated.

