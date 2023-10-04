Menu

Crime

Kootenay-area squatter with bans on animal ownership found with 11 neglected pets

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 3:38 pm
Click to play video: 'BC SPCA leading the way for animals left behind'
BC SPCA leading the way for animals left behind
The BC SPCA is on the front lines, working around the clock to rescue and provide care for animals left behind as thousands were forced to evacuate from the wildfires. Manager at the BC SPCA, Gailene Askeland, sheds light on the organization's crucial role in this crisis and shares ways in which people can contribute – Aug 23, 2023
A tip about a squatter with a known history of animal cruelty has led to the rescue of a pack of neglected domestic animals.

In mid-September, RCMP received a report about someone staying on Crown land in the Kootenays. Animal protection officers from the BC SPCA then discovered that person had not only been banned for life from owning animals in other provinces, but seemed to be repeating the egregious behaviour.

The individual was found with nine dogs and two cats, all allegedly living near piles of rotting deer and elk flesh and without access to adequate shelter.

BC SPCA officials said each animal was tied to a nearby tree with limited food and dirty drinking water, and their tethers were tangled together.

“It is truly infuriating to see the complete disregard for animal welfare from this individual,” said Eileen Drever, BC SPCA senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations, in a news release.

Click to play video: '30 neglected dogs seized by BC SPCA'
30 neglected dogs seized by BC SPCA

“If someone is truly struggling to care for their pets, we have supports and programs in place that can benefit both the animal and the guardian. But this situation is very different. This is willfully choosing, again and again, to let animals suffer without any care at all for their wellbeing.”

The dogs and cats were removed and taken to a veterinarian.

Many had concerning health problems, including ear and urinary tract infections, signs of other infections, matted coats and fur laden with tree sap. In addition, the animals were under-socialized and fearful.

“Our resources are already stretched very thin right now with a remarkable number of animals looking for families to love and provide for them,”  Drever said.

“It really puts a strain on the society when we are also dealing with repeat offenders like this who are consistently putting animals at risk. We will be recommending charges against this individual.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

