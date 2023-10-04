Helicopter deployed to catch 2 theft suspects accused of going on ‘reckless’ joyride in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Two potential customers turned into an actual nightmare for one local car dealership.

At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, employees of a car dealership located in the 3500 block of Spectrum Court in Kelowna, B.C., called Mounties and said they’d helped two people interested in a 2022 Polaris RZR Side by Side, who ended up helping themselves to a ride about town.

“While inspecting the ATV, one of the individuals seated themselves in the driver’s seat, while the other occupied the passenger seat,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Suddenly and without warning, they sped out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed. Over the next hour, the stolen ATV was observed racing through Kelowna, showing a complete disregard for other vehicles on the highway.”

RCMP said this “reckless” behaviour included driving into oncoming traffic and crashing through several private property fences.

The RCMP helicopter, known as AIR 4, located the ATV and directed ground units to its position. Thanks to the assistance of the RCMP police dog service, both suspects were apprehended on foot near Pyman Road after the ATV rolled in rough terrain.

“The use of both the RCMP Air Service and RCMP Police Dog Service proved invaluable in swiftly recovering the stolen property and apprehending the suspects without any injuries,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

Two men, both residents of Oliver, B.C., now face multiple charges under the Criminal Code and BC Motor Vehicle Act.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or possesses dashcam footage but has not yet spoken with a police officer is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, referencing file number 2023-59231.