SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Jets at Noon with Cam Poitras and Jim Toth
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
CJOB
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Premier-designate expresses ‘extraordinary humility and gratitude’ after election win

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 11:42 am
Click to play video: 'Manitoba Election: Wab Kinew addresses province on promises, vision for future following win'
Manitoba Election: Wab Kinew addresses province on promises, vision for future following win
Premier-designate Wab Kinew addressed Manitobans following Tuesday night's historic election win on Wednesday morning to discuss health care, affordability, and conducting a landfill search.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Newly designated premier Wab Kinew’s work to become Manitoba’s newest leader is the most difficult thing he’s done in his life, but said the work is just beginning.

“This is a job in which we give it our all,” he told reporters Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after accepting his new post at the provincial legislature.

The incoming leader thanked the public as the New Democrats turn to fulfilling promises made on the campaign trail, including hiring more health-care staff, re-opening emergency rooms and building a new cancer-care facility.

Kinew said the party will take a whole-of-government approach, including working with Mayor Scott Gillingham on issues like homelessness and the opposition Tories to address provincial matters.

“It’s time for us to come together, time for us to unite,” he said. “We don’t have to agree on everything to do the big things together … like fixing health care.”

Story continues below advertisement

The premier-designate didn’t reveal when any NDP plans would be put into practice, but said announcements on cabinet appointments would come Wednesday and Thursday.

Kinew becomes the first First Nations provincial premier in Canadian history. Kinew said while electing to have an Indigenous premier shows a step forward, the election was ultimately about health-care.

Trending Now

When asked about the current contract dispute between Manitoba Public Insurance and union workers, the new governor said he sided with employees and hopes “the strike is resolved and people get a fair deal.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Election: Wab Kinew marks victory as first First Nations premier-designate'
Manitoba Election: Wab Kinew marks victory as first First Nations premier-designate
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices