Premier-designate expresses ‘extraordinary humility and gratitude’ after election win

Newly designated premier Wab Kinew’s work to become Manitoba’s newest leader is the most difficult thing he’s done in his life, but said the work is just beginning.

“This is a job in which we give it our all,” he told reporters Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after accepting his new post at the provincial legislature.

The incoming leader thanked the public as the New Democrats turn to fulfilling promises made on the campaign trail, including hiring more health-care staff, re-opening emergency rooms and building a new cancer-care facility.

Kinew said the party will take a whole-of-government approach, including working with Mayor Scott Gillingham on issues like homelessness and the opposition Tories to address provincial matters.

“It’s time for us to come together, time for us to unite,” he said. “We don’t have to agree on everything to do the big things together … like fixing health care.”

The premier-designate didn’t reveal when any NDP plans would be put into practice, but said announcements on cabinet appointments would come Wednesday and Thursday.

Kinew becomes the first First Nations provincial premier in Canadian history. Kinew said while electing to have an Indigenous premier shows a step forward, the election was ultimately about health-care.

When asked about the current contract dispute between Manitoba Public Insurance and union workers, the new governor said he sided with employees and hopes “the strike is resolved and people get a fair deal.”