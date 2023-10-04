Menu

Crime

Fire at Cambridge hospital causes $1 milllion in damage, fire official says

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 10:29 am
Cambridge Memorial Hospital .
Cambridge Memorial Hospital .
A fire at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Wednesday afternoon left behind $1 million in damage, according to the Cambridge, Ont., fire department.

“We are estimating damages to be around $1,000,000,” John Percy, captain of fire prevention with Cambridge fire, told Global News in an email.

He said the fire was in a mechanical room on the roof of the “B” Wing of the hospital.

The fire began on Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m., according to the hospital, which credited the fire department with a quick response time, allowing firefighters to contain the fire.

“Due to the smoke that filled the elevator shaft and dissipated into the facility’s patient care areas on level 1 and 0, an evacuation was called,” a release from the hospital said.

CMH said the ‘all clear’ was given at 5:30 p.m.

The fire also forced the hospital to cancel all surgeries and endoscopies on Thursday to allow time for an assessment of the damage as well as cleanup.

“If you have another appointment and have not been called, please come to hospital,” the release noted. “The emergency department remains open.”

The cause of the fire has not been provided at the time of publication.

