Charges laid after 4 injured in 2-vehicle collision on Highway 62: Bancroft OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid after four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision just north of Bancroft, Ont., on Tuesday night.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 9 p.m., officers responded to the collision on Highway 62 at Buck Hill Road, about 10 kilometres north of the village.

Police say four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation led to a 29-year-old man from Bancroft being charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, driving a vehicle with an open container of liquor, driving with cannabis readily available and disobeying a stop sign by failure to stop.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Oct. 17.