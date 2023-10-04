Menu

Crime

Charges laid after 4 injured in 2-vehicle collision on Highway 62: Bancroft OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 9:16 am
Bancroft OPP say a driver faces charges following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 62 on Oct. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP say a driver faces charges following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 62 on Oct. 3, 2023. Global News
Charges have been laid after four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision just north of Bancroft, Ont., on Tuesday night.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 9 p.m., officers responded to the collision on Highway 62 at Buck Hill Road, about 10 kilometres north of the village.

Police say four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation led to a 29-year-old man from Bancroft being charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, driving a vehicle with an open container of liquor, driving with cannabis readily available and disobeying a stop sign by failure to stop.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Oct. 17.

 

