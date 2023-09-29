Menu

Traffic

Man dies following County Road 21 crash north of Colborne: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 9:07 am
Northumberland OPP say a man died following a crash on County Road 21 in Cramahe Township on Sept. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say a man died following a crash on County Road 21 in Cramahe Township on Sept. 28, 2023. Global News
A man is dead in a crash on County Road 21 in Cramahe Township east of Cobourg, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, just before 3:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the road located about eight kilometres north of the village of Colborne and north of Hwy. 401. Police say a vehicle left the road and was found engulfed in flames.

OPP say a 31-year-old man from nearby Grafton, Ont., was found dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

