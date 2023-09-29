Man dies following County Road 21 crash north of Colborne: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead in a crash on County Road 21 in Cramahe Township east of Cobourg, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, just before 3:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the road located about eight kilometres north of the village of Colborne and north of Hwy. 401. Police say a vehicle left the road and was found engulfed in flames.

OPP say a 31-year-old man from nearby Grafton, Ont., was found dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

Road Closure – Northumberland County Road 21 #CramaheTwp for a fatal collision investigation near Mutton Road. Collision reconstruction team and emergency crews are currently on scene. Please avoid the area. ^jc pic.twitter.com/qD1nb03lok — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 28, 2023

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.