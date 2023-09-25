Menu

Crime

Crown drops charges against construction company in Barrie crash that killed 6

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2023 1:01 pm
Barrie mourns the death of 6 young adults in weekend crash
Friends, family and community members in Barrie, Ont., are mourning the death of six young people in a single vehicle collision. Questions swirl in the community around how the tragedy could have taken place. Sean O'Shea has more – Aug 30, 2022
Criminal charges against a construction company in a crash north of Toronto that killed six young people have been withdrawn by the Crown.

Defence lawyer Marie Henein says all six counts of criminal negligence causing death against Condrain Group in the Aug. 28, 2022 crash were withdrawn Monday.

Police have said the victims, all in their early 20s, were heading to a casino north of Toronto around 6 a.m. when their car crashed in a construction site, killing everyone in the vehicle.

Investigators had determined that the crash happened at a municipal construction site on a rural road, where the car plunged into a deep pit nearly 24 hours before police officers came across the scene.

Family and friends identified those killed in the crash as Curtis King, 22; River Wells, 23; Jason Ono-O’Connor, 22; Luke West, 22; Jersey Mitchell, 20; and Haley Marin, 21.

The Concord, Ont.- based Condrain Group says in a written statement that it always had confidence in the justice system, adding it remains “committed to the community and moving forward from this heartbreaking tragedy.”

6 people killed in Barrie crash
© 2023 The Canadian Press

