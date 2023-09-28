Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Car crashes through Hakim Optical storefront in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 4:16 pm
A car crashed through the front window of Hakim Optical on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough, Ont., on Sept. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A car crashed through the front window of Hakim Optical on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough, Ont., on Sept. 28, 2023. Peterborough Police Service via X
No injuries were reported after a car crashed through the front window of an optical care store in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.

Peterborough police stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 3 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed through a window of Hakim Optical on Lansdowne Street.

“We’re glad everyone is okay,” stated police. “A vehicle entered a storefront on Lansdowne Street at Wightman Avenue.”

Police continue to investigate. No charges have been laid “at this point,” police said.

— more to come.

More on Canada
CollisionPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough PoliceCar crashPeterborough crimePeterborough Collisionpeterborough car crash
