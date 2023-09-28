Car crashes through Hakim Optical storefront in Peterborough

See more sharing options

No injuries were reported after a car crashed through the front window of an optical care store in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.

Peterborough police stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 3 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed through a window of Hakim Optical on Lansdowne Street.

“We’re glad everyone is okay,” stated police. “A vehicle entered a storefront on Lansdowne Street at Wightman Avenue.”

Peterborough Police continue to investigate, but no charges at this point.#drivesafe pic.twitter.com/7KmfjcVYKW — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) September 28, 2023

Police continue to investigate. No charges have been laid “at this point,” police said.

