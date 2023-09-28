Car crashes through Hakim Optical storefront in Peterborough

No injuries were reported after a car crashed through the front window of an optical care store in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.
Peterborough police stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 3 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed through a window of Hakim Optical on Lansdowne Street.
“We’re glad everyone is okay,” stated police. “A vehicle entered a storefront on Lansdowne Street at Wightman Avenue.”
Police continue to investigate. No charges have been laid “at this point,” police said.
